No lack of probity in Tata Tele share allotment to Sivasankaran: Tatas' Counsel

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
There was no lack of probity on Tata Group’s part when it issued Tata Teleservices Ltd’s (TTSL) shares to Chennai-based serial entrepreneur C Sivasankaran. Also, all Tata Group firms had done well during former Chairman Ratan Tata’s tenure. These were stated on Wednesday by Tata Sons’ counsel Harish Salve before the Supreme Court, which is hearing the final arguments in the Tata-Mistry case.
Former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry, who was ousted following a boardroom coup in 2016, had earlier accused the Group of providing undue favours worth ₹600 crore to Sivasankaran. Mistry, in his filing before the National Company Law Tribunal’s (NCLT) Mumbai Bench, had stated that TTSL was influenced in 2006 to issue shares to entities controlled by Sivasankaran at a “throwaway” price.
Sivasankaran’s firm Sterling Infotech Ltd was allocated TTSL’s shares at ₹17 a share in February 2006. Mistry had alleged discrepancies because, less than a fortnight later, in March 2006, Singapore government-owned investment firm Temasek Holdings was allocated TTSL shares at a higher price of ₹26 a share.
As per Mistry’s filings before the NCLT, this was red-flagged by Tata Sons’ legal team in a communication to Sivasankaran’s lawyers on October 20, 2016, just four days before Mistry’s ouster. TTSL has denied all the allegations.
Salve also told the apex court that the valuation of Mistry family’s holding in Tata Sons went up to ₹58,000 crore in 2016 from ₹69 crore in 1965, and yet he was complaining that Ratan Tata ran the company badly.
In his NCLT filing, Mistry had alleged that Sivasankaran was provided a penthouse on rent from the group for less than half-the-market rate. Salve said today there was no lack of probity there either. He added that Mistry's kin was also given a penthouse on the same terms.
The Tata counsel also stated that Cyrus Mistry was initially inducted as Deputy Executive Chairman to work under Ratan Tata, before he took over from Tata — the first time someone not from Tata Trusts being given the position of Tata Sons’ chairperson.
The Mistry group is being represented by senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram. The apex court will continue to hear the issue on Thursday.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
You can take a cover for ₹1 crore at the age of 35-40 years for your peace of mind
The scheme will be sector- as well as market-cap-agnostic and pick companies with stable businesses
Responsible Investing (RI) is a broad term that includes integration of ESG into the investment process. ESG, ...
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
Handouts and largesse filled some empty stomachs during the pandemic. But it’s work and wages that the poor ...
Writer, translator, producer and director Sai Paranjpye wears her many hats with ease and pride. In her latest ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...