NoBrokerHood, a visitor, society, and payment management app by NoBroker, has joined the Government of India’s Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to transform the daily shopping experience for society residents.

The move will also help society residents avail everything from food, groceries, daily essentials, and more on one app. Moreover, the combined synergies of ONDC’s protocol with NoBroker’s technological capabilities will focus on improving hyperlocal commerce by enabling and empowering merchants to showcase and sell their products with ease to a wider audience.

Currently, the app has a customer base of 1.2 million residents across 18,000 societies. With this integration, NoBrokerHood completes the trifecta of services to become a one-stop destination for all of society’s living needs, the company said in a release.

According to Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief product and technology officer of NoBroker, “We are thrilled to join the ONDC ecosystem. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing a seamless living experience for our customers. Instead of downloading multiple apps for their various needs, app users can avail everything on one app for all their needs, ranging from a dog collar to groceries and food.”

Additionally, based on customer insights, people prefer to order groceries from a known retailer or store near their place. With these stores being accessible through the ONDC Network on the app, the move will empower small vendors on the one hand and also enable residents to order their daily needs from their preferred outlet or vendor.

T. Koshy, MD & CEO, ONDC, said, “We’re really excited about NoBrokerHood going live on the ONDC Network. The company is a great example of the new opportunities unlocked in unbundled and inclusive digital commerce, and we look forward to working with NoBrokerHood towards our vision of democratising eCommerce.”

This partnership will facilitate the creation of an open and inclusive digital network, ensuring the true democratisation of e-commerce. The service has been launched in NoBrokerHood societies across the country.

