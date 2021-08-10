Nod for Covaxin production at Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar unit

Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility has been given the go-ahead to produce Covaxin doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.

“Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of BharatBiotech’s Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat,” the Minister tweeted.

“Following PM NarendraModi ji’s vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive,” he added.

In 2019, Bharat Biotech had acquired Chiron Behring Vaccines Pvt Ltd, located in Ankleshwar, from GlaxoSmithKline Asia.

While production is already on at the Ankleshwar facility, supplies are expected from the fourth quarter of the calendar year.

Last week, referring to Covaxin supplies, VK Paul, Member - Health, NITI Aayog, had said that the standardisation process was being fine-tuned at Bharat Biotech’s Bengaluru facility. “Soon, another unit at Ankleshwar (Gujarat) would add 6 million doses,” he had said, adding that the target of 51 crore doses up to July-end had been met and the year-end target of 135 crore jabs would also be met.

As per Union Health Ministry data, as on August 10, 2021, over 52.56 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories, and another 48,43,100 doses are in the pipeline.

Total consumption including wastage stands at 51.09 crore doses and over 2.07 crore unutilised doses were available with States, UTs and private hospitals as on Tuesday morning.