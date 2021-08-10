Nod for Covaxin production at Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar unit

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Bharat Biotech’s Ankleshwar facility has been given the go-ahead to produce Covaxin doses, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday.
“Govt of India approves vaccine manufacturing facility for production of BharatBiotech’s Covaxin in Ankleshwar, Gujarat,” the Minister tweeted.
Bharat Biotech has committed to supply 50 cr vaccine doses to Govt: Suchitra Ella
“Following PM NarendraModi ji’s vision of #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine, this will increase vaccine availability & accelerate the world’s largest vaccine drive,” he added.
In 2019, Bharat Biotech had acquired Chiron Behring Vaccines Pvt Ltd, located in Ankleshwar, from GlaxoSmithKline Asia.
While production is already on at the Ankleshwar facility, supplies are expected from the fourth quarter of the calendar year.
BSL-3 facility, offer of reasonable price got Bharat Bio the mandate to develop Covaxin
Last week, referring to Covaxin supplies, VK Paul, Member - Health, NITI Aayog, had said that the standardisation process was being fine-tuned at Bharat Biotech’s Bengaluru facility. “Soon, another unit at Ankleshwar (Gujarat) would add 6 million doses,” he had said, adding that the target of 51 crore doses up to July-end had been met and the year-end target of 135 crore jabs would also be met.
As per Union Health Ministry data, as on August 10, 2021, over 52.56 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories, and another 48,43,100 doses are in the pipeline.
Total consumption including wastage stands at 51.09 crore doses and over 2.07 crore unutilised doses were available with States, UTs and private hospitals as on Tuesday morning.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
Interventions for promoting happiness at the workplace must start with a paradigm shift
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...