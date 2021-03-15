Noise forms tie-up with Reliance Retail to drive its offline retail presence

Noise, a connected lifestyle brand, has entered into a partnership with Reliance Retail to further deepen its offline retail presence across the country.

Under the partnership, Noise’s portfolio of smart wearables will now be available at both online and offline stores of Reliance Digital. The newly-launched range of ColorFit Pro 3 smartwatches range will also be available at the Reliance Digital stores.

“With this partnership, we have not only strengthened our offline presence, but will be able to serve more customers. Our vision is to come closer to our customers with every partnership that we make and enable smart wearables accessible offline, all over the country,” Gaurav Khatri, Co-founder, Noise, said.

“Noise has consistently offered high-quality wearables, and the vision to make their tech available to all customers truly aligns with Reliance Digital’s commitment to making technology accessible to all. We look forward to a strong, meaningful partnership for years to come,” Brian Bade, Chief Executive, at Reliance Digital said.

Noise was recently ranked as India’s no.1 watch brand by the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q4 2020. The current market share of the brand is 24.5 per cent based on unit shipment, as per the report.