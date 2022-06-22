Noise Labs launches its first pair of smart eyewear - i1

Noise, a lifestyle tech brand, launched its first pair of smart eyewear ‘i1’, developed under Noise Labs. The product is aimed to deliver a smart and fashion-forward tech experience to the consumers. The company aims to create first-of-its-kind and ground-breaking products for New Age India and provide the best possible experience.

“Keeping an eye on the future, we have designed our smart eyewear to give an authentic tech experience to anyone looking for the best-in-class audio experience. We’ve packed it with multiply features,” said Amit Khatri , co – Founder, Noise.

The new smart eyewear is a pack of multi-functional features such as touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant. It claims to have ultraviolent radiation (UVA/B) 99 per cent protection against sun rays in sunglasses and changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses for reducing eye strain and providing clear vision when using laptops, etc.

‘i1’ is a Made in India product. Noise i1 is available at INR 5,999. Consumers can purchase this limited-edition device from gonoise.com.

The lifestyle tech brand aims at global leadership and currently ranks no. 1 in Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC)and no. 3 in the world when it comes to the basic smartwatches category, said the company.

Noise being consumer-centricity at its core has come up with some of the industry’s leading and path-breaking innovations in audio, wearable tech, and connected tech. With nine innovations to its credit, the company forges its way into the future with a heightened sense of co-creation and innovation in products.