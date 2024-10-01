Northern Arc Capital, whose shares were recently listed, reported a 43 percent rise in net profit to ₹93 crore in the June quarter. The net interest income rose 40 per cent on year to ₹272 crore.

Its lending portfolio was 32 per cent higher at ₹11,869 crore at the end of June, while funds AUM was at ₹2,770 crore. During the quarter it disbursed ₹4,433 crore, a growth of 79 per cent and gross transaction volume rose 38 per cent to ₹7,616 crore.

The financial services company said the share of direct to customer loans has increased to 52 per cent as on June 30, compared to 45 per cent year ago.

The company’s credit cost during the quarter was ₹51 crore, compared to ₹32 crore year ago.

Gross NPA ratio fell marginally to 0.47 per cent at the end of the quarter from 0.49 per cent year ago, while it ended the quarter with a capital adequacy ratio of 21.5 per cent.