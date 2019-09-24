Not removed any single contract employee till date: Hyundai Motor Company

Despite the recession in the automobile sector, Hyundai said that it is the only company that works in three shifts. “We have not removed a single contract employee till date,” said BC Dutta, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Hyundai Motor Company.

Car sales recorded a fall of nearly 40 per cent.

Hyundai produces nearly 7.50 lakh cars a year - i.e 2,500 cars a day and in three shifts - at the Sriperumbdur plant near Chennai, he said at a Session on Ease of Doing Business at the 3rd edition of CII Port Conclave 2019.

For over 20 years, Hyundai is the largest export of cars from India, exporting to 82 advanced and developed countries.

"We are the hub of small cars in India, and all small cars made by Hyundai Motors is Made in India. We can proudly say that this is the car Made in Tamil Nadu. That kind of strength is there in this plant at our Sriperumbudur plant, which is technically very advanced and very well ahead of other plants with Hyundai Motors,” he said.