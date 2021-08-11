Novartis India Q1 net profit rises 43 per cent

Drug firm Novartis India on Wednesday reported a 43.05 per cent rise in its net profit to ₹6.28 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹4.39 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Novartis India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹98.11 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹92.46 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Novartis India closed at ₹843.05 per scrip on BSE, down 4.45 per cent from its previous close.