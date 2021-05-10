Novo Nordisk Foundation partners with C-CAMP for Covid emergency hospitals

Novo Nordisk Foundation will partner with the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) to build emergency hospitals in India towards mitigating the shortage of beds during the Covid crisis.

With a grant of Danish Krone (DKK) 10 million (about ₹12 crore) by Danish Novo Nordisk Foundation, C-CAMP will be anchoring and hosting a project to establish four emergency hospitals fitted with advanced equipment for Covid-19 care, as well as a number of mobile hospital units.

“Through this ambitious project, facilitated by the Central government’s Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA), parties look to address the spiralling hospital bed shortfall across India, including several under-served States,” a C-CAMP release said.

“With support from the Novo Nordisk Foundation grant, C-CAMP, along with Office of PSA, will oversee the establishment of new emergency hospitals and a number of mobile hospital units with a total of 364 beds and the capacity to treat close to 1,300 Covid-19 patients per week, with oxygen concentrators and respiratory support equipment among other emergency infrastructure,” the release added.

Third wave threat

Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, C-CAMP CEO & Director, said “Cases are skyrocketing in several States and hospital beds with oxygen capability are the need of the hour even in previously self-reliant urbanised health care centres. With this support from Novo Nordisk Foundation, we are eager to boost the number of oxygenated beds and ICUs on a war footing and enhance capacity even in States that currently witness relatively low cases. With a strong possibility of Third Wave in future, such models of collaboration will be crucial for augmenting an immensely stretched healthcare system.”

“The situation in India is alarming. That is why we have decided to support the establishment of emergency hospitals here and now, and at the same time, we contribute to increasing the capacity in the geographic areas expected to be hit by infections in the near future,” said Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.