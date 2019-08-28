Now, acquire an electric motorcycle on a monthly rental

More than a drop to drink
You must have heard about Software as a Service (SaaS) or Platform as a Service (PaaS), but have you heard of Motorcycle as a Service (MaaS)? In a first of its kind, electric vehicle maker Revolt Intellicorp will offer customers its two products -- RV300 and RV400 -- at Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,499 per month, respectively, inclusive of service and warranty.
Whether it’s wear and tear, tyres or even the brake pad, everything would be replaced free-of-cost in this monthly cost of ownership, Rahul Sharma, Founder of Revolt, told BusinessLine, adding that one bike would be available to only one individual based on his or her Aadhaar card, so that the motorcycles are not used for commercial purposes.
And, as these bikes are AI-enabled, it would be possible to make them remotely immovable if the owners do not recharge the monthly rental, just like a DTH or a mobile subscription.
With cutting edge design, technology and riding dynamics aimed at creating new benchmarks in the industry, the RV400 will be available at four Revolt hubs in New Delhi and, subsequently, in Pune, he said.
“EVs are not just about a shift in vehicles, but a shift in mindset for the consumer. Our promise of disrupting the mobility market in the true sense of product and price is here,” Sharma said.
He said ownership of the EV will be in the name of the buyer, for which there is no payment required as the government is making registration of such vehicles free at the authorities.
“The RV400 and RV300 reflect our passion and commitment to bring sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home and ‘My Revolt Plan’ is a testimony to this promise of making EVs accessible to the masses. We are starting with Delhi and Pune, and will eventually move to the rest of the country as we believe that our product has the credentials to transform the way two-wheelers are looked at,” he added.
The RV400 will be launched in Pune next month, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai in the next four months. The Revolt RV400 has a ground clearance of 215 mm and can be fully charged (0-100 per cent) in 4.5 hours. As part of the accessories package, Revolt will offer a connected helmet in partnership with Google, that would allow you to start the bike using a voice command - “Revolt Start.”
The RV400 comes with a host of introductory benefits such as unlimited battery warranty (8 years/ 1.5 lakh km), free maintenance benefits (3 years, 30,000 km), product warranty (5 years, 75,000 km) and insurance (one-year company-owned, five-year third-party).
This no-rental, no-lease plan offers customers full ownership from Day One, and requires no down payment but a flat cost per month, depending on the variant chosen by the customer.
The Revolt RV400 is powered by a 3.24 KWh lithium-ion battery that generates 72V of power and comes with a maximum range of 150 km on a single charge, giving it a top speed of 85 km/hr. It comes with a CBS braking system (Front Disc – 240 mm/ Rear Disc – 240mm) and an adjustable monoshock.
