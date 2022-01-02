Now, distributors to block HUL, Colgate products in 4 more States

After Maharashtra, distributors of FMCG products plan to block Hindustan Unilever and Colgate Palmolive products in other States as well. According to sources in the All India Consumer Product Distributors Federation, its chapters in Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are discussing a blockade from January 4.

The distributors are protesting against what they call price disparity between offline and organised B2B distributors. They also want the same distribution margins as offered to organised B2B distributors such as JioMart, Metro Cash and Carry, Walmart, and Udaan.

On January 1, the federation’s Maharashtra chapter said it will stop distributing HUL’s Kissan products. According to sources, the federation will open formal talks with HUL on Monday.