Companies

Now, distributors to block HUL, Colgate products in 4 more States

Ayushi Kar Mumbai | Updated on January 02, 2022

After Maharashtra, distributors of FMCG products plan to block Hindustan Unilever and Colgate Palmolive products in other States as well. According to sources in the All India Consumer Product Distributors Federation, its chapters in Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are discussing a blockade from January 4.

The distributors are protesting against what they call price disparity between offline and organised B2B distributors. They also want the same distribution margins as offered to organised B2B distributors such as JioMart, Metro Cash and Carry, Walmart, and Udaan.

On January 1, the federation’s Maharashtra chapter said it will stop distributing HUL’s Kissan products. According to sources, the federation will open formal talks with HUL on Monday.

Published on January 02, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

channels and franchises
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like