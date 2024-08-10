Indraprastha Gas (IGL) said on Saturday that it has signed an agreement with CSC e-Governance Services (CSC SPV) to expand its customer service capabilities across the geographical areas (GA’s) that the state-run company operates.

Customers of the country’s largest compressed natural gas (CNG) distributor in semi-urban and rural areas, where IGL is expanding, had been demanding alternate payment options in physical form. The move will benefit around 45,000 customers.

The partnership is a key element of IGL’s ongoing efforts to reach even the remotest corners of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh ensuring that all its customers have access to reliable and convenient payment options for paying their gas bills.

Bill payment options

“While IGL has been focussing on digital payments across various geographies, the customers in semi-urban and rural areas, where IGL is expanding, had been demanding for alternate payment options in physical form,” the piped natural gas (PNG) supplier to households said.

]This partnership with CSC e-Governance Services is a strategic move to address the needs of such customers, particularly those in areas with limited access to digital payment facilities, it added. “IGL anticipates that around 45,000 customers are likely to opt for payments through this mode every two months,” it added.

This initiative is not merely about numbers; it represents IGL’s dedication to ensuring that every household, regardless of location, has the ability to manage its gas bills without the challenges posed by inaccessible technology.

“By enabling payments through CSC’s Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs), customers will be able to pay their gas bills conveniently at their nearest authorised CSC centres and receive a hard copy of the receipt immediately,” IGL said.

This initiative is expected to greatly simplify the payment process, especially for those residing in rural and semi-urban areas. Furthermore, the integration of IGL’s payment systems with CSC’s network will ensure that payments are received securely and efficiently, with funds being remitted to IGL’s bank account.

Commenting on the agreement, IGL Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal said “This strategic partnership with CSC is a testament of IGL’s unwavering commitment to enhance customer experience, as the company continues to expand its reach and improve its service delivery across IGL GA’s.”

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every customer, regardless of their location or access to technology, can manage their gas payments with ease and confidence”.