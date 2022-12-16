Drugmaker Pfizer has launched a mobile application designed to streamline enrolment into its patient access programs (PAP).

Pfizer runs over 10 programs supporting patients with its treatments, the company said on the development that comes days after another multinational, Roche, made a similar announcement.

In this case too, PAP is being executed by Tata 1MG (MediAngels by TATA 1MG), Pfizer India said. The programme offers eligible patients therapy assistance, based on a valid prescription by the treating physician and the submission of other required documents by the patient.

“Improving access to our medicines via PAPs and providing information and support services ecosystem to help patients follow through in their treatment journey is our goal,” said Satyen Amin, Director (Commercial Channel and Market Access), Pfizer India. Patients can enroll in the program by uploading the required documents.

