NPCI to set up ₹500-crore data centre to handle digital transactions

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will set up a ‘Smart Datacentre’ in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹500 crore.

Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the Tier-IV data centre at Narsingi here.

To be constructed by L&T, the centre will protect the systems from natural calamities, ensuring smooth processing of data. It will have an eight-layer security, conforming to top global standards of data centres.

The data centre will host data related to a number of Digital India initiatives. It will make Hyderabad one of the major hubs for processing payments. The total value of transactions is pegged at ₹15 lakh crore and the number of transactions at 4,000 millions a month.

The Telangana Government has announced a Data Centre Policy to make Hyderabad a hub for data centres.

“The proposed Smart Data Centre is designed in Tier-IV standards. It will ensure high availability up to 99.995 per cent and is designed with a full redundant infrastructure,” a top NPCI executive said.

“It is going to be environment friendly with the adoption of green building features, rain water harvesting and solar panels,” he said.

“Our focus will always remain on enhancing acceptance infrastructure for digital payments so as to encourage customers towards digital transactions. With the Smart Datacenter, we are happy to create more employment opportunities as well,” Dilip Asbe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NPCI, said.