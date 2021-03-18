NPCIL order fires up BHEL 6%

The shares of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) gained nearly 6 per cent during the intraday trade on Thursday after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the supply of equipment for 6x700 MW nuclear power projects of Nuclear Power Corporation of India.

At 11:52 am, it was trading at ₹52.90 on the BSE, up ₹2.80 or 5.59 per cent.

It hit an intraday high of ₹53.80 and an intraday low of ₹51.55. It opened at ₹52.40 as against the previous close of ₹50.10.

On the NSE, it was trading at ₹52.95, up ₹2.85 or 5.69 per cent.

“In an open competitive bidding process, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has emerged as the lowest bidder ( ₹10,800 crore) for the fleet mode tender floated by Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) for the 6x700 MW Turbine Island Package Projects,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

With this, BHEL has retained its market leadership position of being the sole Indian supplier of Nuclear Steam Turbines, it said.