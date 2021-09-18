NRL registers net profit of ₹3,036 cr for 2020-21

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
The Numaligarh Refinery Limited on Saturday announced its highest ever dividend of 375 per cent and profits of ₹3,036 crore for 2020-21, the PSU Chairman S C Mishra said on Saturday.
Higher crude output and increase in overall margins resulted in the PSU in the oil and gas sector to post record net profit of ₹3,036 crore, an increase of 120 per cent over the previous year, while the net worth of the company has increased to ₹5,596 crore till March 31, 2021 as compared to ₹5,304 crore in the previous year, Mishra said at the 28th annual general meeting here during the day. The company posted ₹18,544 crore revenue from its operations, which was higher by 31.77 per cent or over ₹14,073 crore than in the previous year. This was primarily on account of higher sales volume, he said.
The outstanding financial performance has led to NRL's highest ever contribution of ₹6,368 crore to the government exchequer, he added.
The company has declared the highest ever dividend of 375 per cent during the financial year 2020-21 with ₹37.5 per fully paid equity share of ₹10 each which has already been disbursed as interim dividend during the year. Mishra said that the financial year 2020-21 ended on a positive note despite innumerable adversities, leveraging on internal strength, adaptability and robust inbuilt systems and procedures.
The highlight of the year was the change in ownership of the company with OIL taking over as holding company with majority equity shareholding through a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) signed on March 25. ''I am sure that the NRL-OIL partnership will be able to achieve tremendous synergy and contribute immensely towards ensuring energy security of the nation and achieve the targets set by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas,'' Mishra, who is also OIL's chairman-cum-managing director, said.
The refinery processed 2,707 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) of crude oil during the year, which is a 14 per cent increase over that of the previous year. It also imported 42 TMT crude oil which was processed in the refinery, he said.
There was an increase in production of high speed diesel by more than 12 per cent at 1,809 TMT and motor spirit by 36 per cent at 636 TMT over the previous year. The refinery also recorded the highest ever wax production of 47 TMT, 17 per cent increase over the previous year and the highest ever LPG bottling at 57 TMT, an increase of 33 per cent over the previous year, Mishra said.
The sales volume during the year was 2,924 TMT, an increase of 23.9 per cent compared to 2,361 TMT in the previous year, HSD of 1,835 TMT against 1,541 TMT in the previous year. MS registered the highest ever sales at 647 TMT as against 458 TMT the previous year and wax sales was also the highest at 48 TMT, he said. Mishra said the PSU continues to assiduously and aggressively pursue major ongoing projects, namely, the Numaligarh Refinery expansion project, 2G ethanol project and India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL).
The Numaligarh Refinery Expansion Project (NREP) envisages enhancing capacity of the existing refinery from 3 MMTPA to 9 MMTPA, constructing a crude oil import terminal at Paradip port in Odisha and laying of a 1,635 km long cross country crude oil pipeline from Paradip Port to Numaligarh at a total estimated cost of .₹28,000 crore, Mishra said.
NRL recorded the highest ever capital investment ₹924 crore and several other ongoing projects undertaken during the financial year, he said.
