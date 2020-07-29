NTPC achieves highest daily gross generation at 977.07 million units

NTPC Limited has achieved its highest daily gross generation of 977.07 million units (MU) on Tuesday. NTPC total generation includes power generated from its subsidiary and JV companies, an official statement said.

NTPC stated that five of its power stations Korba, Sipat & Lara in Chhattisgarh, Talcher Kaniha in Odisha and Koldam hydro in Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) on the day. NTPC’s previous best daily generation was 935.46 MU achieved on March 12, 2019.

NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations. The total installed capacity of the group is at 62910 MW.