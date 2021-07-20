Companies

NTPC bags 450 MW of solar projects in Madhya Pradesh

Updated on July 20, 2021

Nearly 15 bidders were shortlisted for the tender

NTPC Ltd wholly-owned arm NTPC Renewable Energy has bagged 450 MW of solar projects at the Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, the company said Tuesday in a release. It won a capacity of 105 MW and 220 MW quoting the lowest tariffs of ₹2.35 per KWH, and ₹2.33 per KWH respectively. About 15 bidders were shortlisted for the tender.

Recently, NTPC Renewables Energy also got the green signal from the government on July 12 under Mode 8 (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park) of Solar Park Scheme.

As a part of its green energy portfolio augmentation, NTPC aims to build 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. Currently, the State-owned power company has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects with an additional 18 GW under construction.

