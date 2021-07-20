NTPC bags 450 MW of solar projects in Madhya Pradesh

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
NTPC Ltd wholly-owned arm NTPC Renewable Energy has bagged 450 MW of solar projects at the Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, the company said Tuesday in a release. It won a capacity of 105 MW and 220 MW quoting the lowest tariffs of ₹2.35 per KWH, and ₹2.33 per KWH respectively. About 15 bidders were shortlisted for the tender.
Recently, NTPC Renewables Energy also got the green signal from the government on July 12 under Mode 8 (Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park) of Solar Park Scheme.
As a part of its green energy portfolio augmentation, NTPC aims to build 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032. Currently, the State-owned power company has an installed capacity of 66 GW across 70 power projects with an additional 18 GW under construction.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
The new fight is about managing the mind and distractions
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
His father taught him to be a good human being first and realise the importance of work. Sabu Jacob opens up ...
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...