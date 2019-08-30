NTPC commissions India’s first ultra super critical plant in M.P

NTPC Ltd has commissioned country’s first ultra-super critical power generation unit having a capacity of 660 MW at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh.

“This plant operates at efficiency of 41.5 per cent which is 3.3 per cent higher than the conventional super-critical ones, with steam parameters of 6000 degrees C temperatures and 270 kg/cm2 pressure,” NTPC said.

“The high efficiency will result in less coal consumption for generating same amount of electricity vis-à-vis super critical plants and will result in reduction of 3.3 per cent carbon dioxide emissions,” the company added.

NTPC said that the Khargone plant will have a total capacity of 1,320 MW - 2 Units of 660 MW each. The required facilities such as fuel handling and transportation systems for sustainable running ofthe plant are ready and will start its commercial operation very soon.

NTPC is currently meeting approximately 23 per cent of India’s power demand through coal, gas, hydro, solar and wind plants.