NTPC consolidated net rises to ₹ 3,408.92 crore in Q2

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 09, 2019 Published on November 09, 2019

NTPC Limited has reported a net profit of ₹ 3,408.92 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2019-2020. This is 37.6 per cent higher than the ₹ 2,477.28 crore net profit reported by the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Total consolidated income in the quarterrose to ₹ 26,274.66 crore from ₹ 23,566.65 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the half year financial year 2019-20, NTPC generated 130.14 billion units with its coal stations achieving a Plant Load Factor of 69.04 per cent as against National Average of 57.87 per cent.

