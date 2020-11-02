NTPC consolidated net slips 7.75% in Q2

NTPC Limited reported a ₹3,494.61-crore consolidated profit for the second quarter of FY21. This is 7.75 per cent lower than the ₹3,788.11 crore reported by the company in the same period of the fiscal 2019-2020.

Despite the fall in profit, consolidated total income, at ₹28,677.64 crore, during the quarter under review was 7.94 per cent higher than the second quarter of last year. Consolidated total expenses were also higher at ₹24,429.68 crore in Q2 during the current fiscal, from ₹22,580.2 crore in the comparable quarter of the previous fiscal.

An NTPC statement said the board of directors has approved the buyback of up to 19.79 crore equity shares at ₹115 for an amount up to ₹2,275.75 crore as a part of capital restructuring.

The gross generation of NTPC in the first half of the current fiscal was 127.86 billion units as against 130.14 billion units during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 61.26 per cent in the first six months of this fiscal as against the National Average PLF of 49.58 per cent, the statement added.

The NTPC group has an installed capacity of 62,910 MW as on 2 November, 2020.

Barauni power plant

Another statement on Monday said that GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) has received a Notice of Award to supply a DeNOx system to NTPC for its Barauni Thermal Power Plant (2X250 MW) in Bihar. “This project has an order value of ₹12.78 crore. GEPIL will set up the combustion modification technology for all the steam generators in Barauni stage-II, Unit 8 and 9 to meet the NOx emission limit of 450 mg/NM3 to comply with the Indian environmental requirement,” it said.

“All the major components for the project will be manufactured in India. GE’s Durgapur facility in West Bengal will supply the pressure parts and other components will also be procured locally from various sub vendors,” the GEPIL statement added.