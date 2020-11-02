NTPC consolidated net slips 7.75% in Q2

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
NTPC Limited reported a ₹3,494.61-crore consolidated profit for the second quarter of FY21. This is 7.75 per cent lower than the ₹3,788.11 crore reported by the company in the same period of the fiscal 2019-2020.
Despite the fall in profit, consolidated total income, at ₹28,677.64 crore, during the quarter under review was 7.94 per cent higher than the second quarter of last year. Consolidated total expenses were also higher at ₹24,429.68 crore in Q2 during the current fiscal, from ₹22,580.2 crore in the comparable quarter of the previous fiscal.
An NTPC statement said the board of directors has approved the buyback of up to 19.79 crore equity shares at ₹115 for an amount up to ₹2,275.75 crore as a part of capital restructuring.
The gross generation of NTPC in the first half of the current fiscal was 127.86 billion units as against 130.14 billion units during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 61.26 per cent in the first six months of this fiscal as against the National Average PLF of 49.58 per cent, the statement added.
The NTPC group has an installed capacity of 62,910 MW as on 2 November, 2020.
Another statement on Monday said that GE Power India Limited (GEPIL) has received a Notice of Award to supply a DeNOx system to NTPC for its Barauni Thermal Power Plant (2X250 MW) in Bihar. “This project has an order value of ₹12.78 crore. GEPIL will set up the combustion modification technology for all the steam generators in Barauni stage-II, Unit 8 and 9 to meet the NOx emission limit of 450 mg/NM3 to comply with the Indian environmental requirement,” it said.
“All the major components for the project will be manufactured in India. GE’s Durgapur facility in West Bengal will supply the pressure parts and other components will also be procured locally from various sub vendors,” the GEPIL statement added.
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Covid-19 has disrupted training and job placement for rural youth
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Trump is undoubtedly a cheerleader of the US stock market, but Biden promises stability and a coherent plan to ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have been on a corrective phase over the past three weeks
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
If you stay invested till maturity, you lock-in to a 5.10-5.20% yield without interest-rate risk
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...