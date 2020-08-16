NTPC develops cheaper fly ash transportation in Uttar Pradesh

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
NTPC Limited has developed an infrastructure at Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to transport fly ash in bulk to cement plants at a lower cost, located at a distance. The development is in line with NTPC's commitment towards 100 per cent utilization of fly ash from power plants, an official statement said.
“The first rake of 59 BOXN type of railway wagons carrying 3,450 Metric Tonne (MT) of fly ash was flagged off from NTPC’s Rihand Super Thermal Power station for ACC Cement Manufacturing Plant, Tikaria, Uttar Pradesh located 458 kilometres away,” the statement said.
“To transfer the first tranche, officials from NTPC Rihand approached East Central Railway along with leading cement producers to commence the supply of fly ash in BOXN wagons covered with tarpaulin. The innovation will pave the way for efficient and safer transportation of fly ash from the power plants to cement production units located at a distance in larger quantity,” the statement added.
This is a significant development for the transportation of fly ash from a remote location to a consumption centre, enabling power plants for upgrading the utilization of fly ash. It is possible with the availability of additional material loading avenues for Indian Railways and accessibility of fly ash to the cement plants in an environment-friendly manner at a competitive price.
During the financial year 2019-2020, almost 44.33 million tonnes of fly ash was utilized for various productive purposes, being 73.31 per cent of the ash generated, the statement said.
NTPC is also looking at new avenues of fly ash management like fly ash based geo-polymer road, use of bottom ash as replacement of fine aggregate (sand) in cement concrete. In addition to these, NTPC has plans to set up a fly ash classifier unit for export purposes.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...