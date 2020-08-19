NTPC eyes bringing down coal cost at Kudgi with a newly constructed bridge

NTPC Limited aims to reduce cost of coal he transportation at its Kudgi Super thermal power station in Karnataka.

This will be done through the newly constructed 670-metre bridge by the South Western railway as it helps in reducing the cost of generation of electricity.

The company estimates that the cost of coal will be cut to around ₹200-500 per tonnes, bringing down the cost of electricity generation, the transit time will also be reduced by 8-15 hours.

In addition to the cost saving to NTPC, with the availability of double lines, travel time from Sholapur in Maharashtra to Gadag in Karnataka will be reduced, saving time for the passengers, a company statement said.

NTPC said that it has provided assistance on doubling of the lines on the existing tracks from Hotgi, Maharashtra to Kudgi, Karnataka (134 kms) and provided support in the construction of two bridges on the river Bhima.

The company is awaiting for the final approval from the South Western Railway and will start the operations as soon as it gets clearance.