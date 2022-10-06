State-run National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on Thursday said that it has signed an MoU with GE Gas Power to explore the feasibility of hydrogen (H2) co-firing blended with natural gas in GE’s gas turbines installed at NTPC’s Kawas gas power plant in Gujarat.

“Under this significant collaboration, the two companies will jointly explore the pathways to reduce CO2 emissions from Kawas gas power plant and further implementation at scale across NTPC’s installed units in India,” the country’s largest power generator said in a statement.

NTPC’s Kawas plant is powered by four GE gas turbines operating in a combined-cycle mode and has an installed capacity of 645 megawatt (MW).

Turbine’s capability

GE’s advance E-class gas turbine portfolio currently has the capability to burn upto 100 per cent by volume of hydrogen when blended with natural gas. This capability varies depending on the type of combustion system used. For fuels with over 5 per cent hydrogen by volume, gas turbine accessories need to be evaluated and possibly modified to reliably deliver the fuel to the combustors, it added.

“In this first-of-its-kind MoU with NTPC in India, GE Gas Power will evaluate the possible modifications in the gas turbine unit and auxiliaries required for blending of H2 with natural gas. Thereafter, a pilot project for 5 per cent Co-firing of hydrogen may be implemented at the Kawas gas power plant in a safe environment based on the feasibility report. NTPC shall provide H2 required for the project,” NTPC said.