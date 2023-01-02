State-run NTPC on Monday said its cumulative power generation rose by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 295.4 billion units (BU) during April-December 2022. On a standalone basis, the company generated 254.6 BU during the same period — an increase of 16.1 per cent over the previous year.

“The coal plants registered a plant load factor (PLF) of 73.7 per cent for the first nine months of FY23 compared with 68.5 per cent during the same period in FY22. The stellar performance is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, Operation & Maintenance (O&M) practices, and systems,” the country’s largest power generator said in a statement.

Furthermore, NTPC has portrayed a phenomenal growth in captive coal production by achieving 14.6 million tonnes (mt) of production, registering a growth of 51 per cent over the previous year for the same period.

The NTPC group’s total installed capacity is 70,824 megawatts (MW). The company recently reached 3 GW of renewable energy capacity with the commissioning of the 100 MW first phase of the 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

It has 36 operational RE projects across 12 States with a cumulative capacity of 3,094 MW.

Newer forays

The leading domestic power generator is expanding footprint in new business areas such as green hydrogen, waste-to-energy and e-mobility. It is also aiming for a 10 per cent reduction in net energy intensity by 2032. NTPC is the first energy company to declare its energy compact goals as part of the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy (HLDE).

Besides power generation, NTPC has diversified into producing energy through cleaner and greener sources such as hydro, wind and solar and also Green Hydrogen solutions. The power major has also forayed into a variety of business areas including fuel cells, e-mobility and Waste-to-Energy.

