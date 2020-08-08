NTPC Group achieves over 100 billion units of cumulative generation in current fiscal

NTPC Group has achieved over 100 billion units (BUs) of cumulative generation in the current financial year, a company statement said.

As per the data published by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Korba (2600 MW) in Chattisgarh has emerged as the top performing thermal power plant in India with 97.42 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) between April to July 2020, the statement said.

NTPC Sipat in Chattisgarh (2980 MW), NTPC Rihand (3000 MW) and NTPC Vindhyachal (4760 MW) in Uttar Pradesh, NTPC Talcher Kaniha (3000 MW) and NTPC Talcher Thermal (460 MW) in Odisha featured among the top ten performing thermal power plants in the country based on PLF performance.

With a total installed capacity of 62.9 GW, NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising of 24 coal, seven combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, one hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & JV power stations. The group has over 20 GW of capacity under construction, including 5 GW of renewable energy projects, the statement added.