NTPC group records highest-ever power generation on January 18

NTPC Group said that it generated its highest ever day gross generation of 1009 million units on January 18 reinforcing its commitment to efficient operation across its power stations.

NTPC Group has achieved a gross cumulative generation of 222.4 Billion Unit (BU) from April to December 2020, an increase of 3.8 per cent compared to the same period last year, it added.

"Recently, as per the data published by Central Electricity Authority (CEA), NTPC Singrauli Unit 1 in Uttar Pradesh (U.P), achieved the highest Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 100.24 per cent for the period from April- December 2020. This reflects the Operation and Maintenance capability of NTPC," it added in the statement.