NTPC in pact with Électricité de France S.A. for cooperation in international power sector

NTPC Ltd and Paris-headquartered Électricité de France S.A. (EDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore potential power project development opportunities in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and Africa. The two companies will also collaborate for knowledge sharing, research and development (R&D), technical services and consultancy assignments globally, NTPC said.
“NTPC’s collaboration with EDF will further increase our competitiveness in the international markets. NTPC aims to expand its portfolio of power generation assets globally. This MoU supports our roadmap for the development of clean energy projects worldwide. We believe this alliance will bring multiple mutually constructive investment opportunities in the global markets,” it said.
EDF and NTPC will jointly explore the possibility of power project development in the countries of mutual interest, as well as exchange knowledge and technical expertise. The parties will also explore collaboration around technical services, including international consultancy assignments, and will consider the possibility of pursuing pilot programmes in the clean energy sector together, according to the release .
