NTPC installs new 800 MW unit at Darlipali in Odisha

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 23, 2021

With this, the company’s total installed capacity has touched 66,875 MW

NTPC has installed a new unit of 800 megawatts (MW) at NTPC Darlipali in Odisha and with this the company’s total installed capacity has touched 66,875 MW, the company said in a statement on Friday.

“NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated energy company installed capacity touches 66,875 MW after the 2nd Unit of 800 MW capacity (2X800 MW) at NTPC Darlipali in Odisha has successfully completed its trial operation,” the release said.

Currently, NTPC has 71 power stations including 29 renewable projects. Also, the company is aiming to install 60 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

Published on July 23, 2021

