NTPC introduces work-from-home policy

The state-run power company NTPC has introduced the work-from-home policy. In its initial phase, only 18 ‘Officer’ Grade employees, across 10 cities, have been ordered to work-from-home.

The initiative has been introduced ostensibly for optimising the manpower of Commercial Department and Inspection Offices.

However, the move has created an immense sense of concern among the employees.

“Senior company officials said that such steps by the management are being viewed with suspicion by the employees. They are worried that the management’s decision could pave way for privatisation in the company. Out of the18 employees, who have been ordered to work from home, 11 are General Managers. Therefore, the reason behind such an unprecedented move is also being questioned. It could also demotivate the employees, leading to unease in the middle tier of the company,” the officials said.

The company, in an email statement to BusinessLine, said that these optimisations have become possible due to the extensive use of Information Technology in the company’s processes and functions.

There is no question of demotivation of employees, rather this concept would help such employees' to have healthy work-life balance by not bound to fix working hours and freedom to schedule the work, the statement said.