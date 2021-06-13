NTPC invites EoI for hydrogen fuel cell pilots

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
NTPC Ltd on Sunday floated a global Expression of Interest to set up two pilot projects using hydrogen fuel cells to produce electricity for captive use.
The firm has invited bids for setting up a standalone fuel-cell based backup power system and a standalone fuel-cell based microgrid system with hydrogen production using electrolyser at NTPC’s plant premises.
“Currently, the backup power requirement and micro grid applications are being met from diesel-based power generators. Looking at these as early adopter use cases of Hydrogen based technologies, NTPC is working towards creating solutions which are a green alternative to Diesel Generators,” the firm said in a statement.
The primarily coal-based generator is also running a pilot to make methanol integrating carbon captured from power plant flue gas and hydrogen from electrolysis. Last year, subsidiary NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd had invited global Expressions of Interest to provide 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell based electric buses and an equal number of hydrogen fuel cell based electric cars in Leh and Delhi.
“Through the projects, NTPC is looking to further strengthen its footprint in green and clean fuel. NTPC will collaborate for implementation and further commercialization of the projects,” the firm added.
