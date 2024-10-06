State-run power major NTPC said on Sunday it has joined hands with Assam Forest Department to carry out an awareness campaign to celebrate Wildlife Week.

As part of the celebrations, observed annually from October 2 to 8, NTPC's Bongaigaon unit collaborated with the Divisional Forest Office (DFO) of Kokrajhar district to organise a day-long awareness programme on Saturday.

“The event was held at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary, which is a part of the Choraikhola Forest Range,” the company said in a statement.

"The event aimed at raising awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation among local communities, students and villagers, while highlighting the significant role of the Chakrashila Sanctuary in protecting the region's biodiversity," it added.

As part of the programme, quiz and drawing competitions were organised for 160 school students, designed to foster environmental awareness and interest in wildlife conservation.

Commenting on the initiative, NTPC Bongaigaon Head of Project Akhilesh Singh discussed the company's various efforts, including planting 2.5 lakh trees in the area, as part of its broader sustainable development goals.

"Such initiatives not only help the environment but also strengthen the organisation's relationship with local communities through impactful actions," he added.

NTPC Bongaigaon recently carried out an afforestation drive, in association with the Indian Army and planted 62,000 saplings at Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary.

The 45.57 sq km Chakrashila Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across Kokrajhar and Dhubri districts.

It is famous for its golden langur and is the second protected habitat for the mammal in India.

A total of 119 species of birds, different kinds of mammals, 23 species of reptiles and more than 40 species of butterflies are found in this sanctuary.

