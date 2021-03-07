NTPC launches recruitment drive for women

On the eve of international women's day, NTPC Ltd has announced a special recruitment drive for recruiting only women executives across its areas of operations.

“NTPC has been working at improving its gender ratio wherever possible,” the firm said in a statement.

A number of initiatives have been taken to attract more women applicants, it added.

“The application fee at the time of recruitment is completely waived off for women employees,” it said. “NTPC adheres to policies like childcare leave with pay, maternity leave, sabbatical and special childcare leave on adoption of a child or after delivery of a child through surrogacy.”

The firm has also introduced childcare and crèche facilities to make its offices more inclusive, the statement added.