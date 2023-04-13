India's largest power producer NTPC Ltd is likely to divest 25 per cent of its green energy arm through a public offering this year after shelving a plan to sell the stake to Malaysia's Petronas, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Petronas had offered $460 million for a 20 per cent stake in NTPC Green Energy, outbidding local Indian firms with an offer of ₹27.52 rupees per share, Reuters reported last month.

The source, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said NTPC had been seeking an even higher valuation, but Petronas declined.

Also read: In FY23, India’s clean energy sector adds more than 15 GW of capacity, with 13 GW from solar

NTPC and Petronas did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

India's renewables sector is attracting increasing foreign investment and was among the country's top five industries for overseas funds last fiscal year, taking a 5 per cent share of all inflows from April to September 2022, against 3.3 per cent in the same period a year earlier.

Bloomberg News reported earlier on Thursday that Petronas withdrew its earlier offer saying a 20 per cent stake was too small and would not give it a seat on the unit's board.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit