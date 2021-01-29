NTPC Meja Urja Nigam JV plant’s unit-2 to begin operations from January 31

Content creators mean business
State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said the 660 megawatt (MW) second unit of its joint venture Meja Urja Nigam will be commercially operational from January 31.
“Based on achievement of approved norms and necessary approvals, unit-2 of 660 MW capacity of Meja Thermal Power Station of Meja Urja Nigam (P) Ltd (MUNPL)... is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of January 31, this year,” NTPC said in a regulatory filing.
MUNPL is a joint venture of NTPC Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL).
With this, the total commercial capacity of MUNPL and NTPC group will become 1,320 MW and 63,925 MW, respectively, the company added.
Meja Urja Nigam was incorporated on April 2, 2008 with UPRVUNL.
The objective of the JV firm was to set up a 2 X 660 MW thermal power plant at Meja in district Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. NTPC and UPRVUNL equity ratio is 50:50 in the the joint venture.
