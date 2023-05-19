State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday reported over a six per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹4,871.55 crore in the March quarter.

NTPC had reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,199.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Its total income in the quarter increased to ₹44,745.74 crore from ₹37,724.42 crore a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in the fiscal 2022-23 also rose to ₹17,121.35 crore from ₹16,960.29 crore in the preceding financial year.

The company's total income company increased to ₹1,77,977.17 crore in 2022-23 from ₹1,34,994.31 crore in 2021-22.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹ three per equity share for 2022-23. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of ₹ 4.25 per share for 2022-23 paid in February 2023.

Power tariff

The average power tariff of the company during fiscal 2022-23 stood at ₹ 4.89 per unit compared to ₹ 4.01 per unit in the previous financial year.

The plant load factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of coal-based thermal power plants climbed to 80.32 per cent in the fourth quarter from 76.17 per cent.

The PLF of coal-based thermal plants also increased to 75.90 per cent in fiscal 2022-23 from 70.94 per cent in 2021-22.

The imported coal supply rose to 2.97 MMT in the March quarter from 1.07 MMT in the same period a year ago. Imported coal supply also jumped to 14.56 MMT in fiscal 2022-23 from 2.47 in 2021-22.

The domestic coal supply also increased to 54.85 MMT from 53.37 MMT. During the fiscal, the domestic coal supply increased to 209.29 MMT from 200.08 MMT in 2021-22.

Coal output

The coal production from captive mines stood at 6.48 MMT in the quarter against 4.36 MMT in the year-ago period. During the fiscal 2022-23, it also rose to 20.23 MMT from 13.61 in 2021-22.

The total installed capacity of the NTPC Group (including JVs and subsidiaries) stood at 72,254 MW as of March 31, 2023.

Its gross power generation climbed to 89.66 billion units (BU) in the fourth quarter from 83.34 BU in the same period a year ago.

Gross power generation (standalone) also increased to 344.27 BU in fiscal 2022-23 from 310.29 BU in 2021-22.

The NTPC Group recorded the highest-ever annual generation of 399 billion units in FY23 compared to 361 billion units in FY22, an increase of 11 per cent.