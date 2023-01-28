State-run NTPC on Saturday reported a 5 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,854 crore for the October-December quarter in the current financial year.

The country’s largest power generator’s consolidated total income was also higher on an annual basis at RS 44,989 crore in Q2 FY23 from ₹33,784 crore in Q3 FY22.

On a consolidated basis, the total income of the group for 9M FY23 stood at ₹133,231.43 crore as against corresponding previous period total income of ₹97,269.89 crore, registering an increase of 36.97 per cent.

The Profit After Tax (PAT) of the group for 9M FY23 is ₹12,249.80 crore as against corresponding previous period PAT of ₹11,760.78 crore, registering an increase of 4.16 per cent.

The Board of Directors has approved interim dividend for FY23 at 42.50 per cent of paid-up share capital, ₹4.25 per equity share.

The group’s cumulative power generation rose by 11.6 per cent year-on-year to 295.4 billion units (BU) during April-December 2022. On a standalone basis, the company generated 254.6 BU during the same period, an increase of 16.1 per cent over the previous year.

The coal plants registered a plant load factor (PLF) of 73.7 per cent for the first nine months of FY23 compared to 68.5 per cent during the same period in FY22. The stellar performance is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, Operation & Maintenance (O&M) practices, and systems.

Furthermore, NTPC has portrayed a phenomenal growth in captive coal production by achieving 14.6 million tonnes (MT) of production, registering a growth of 51 per cent over the previous year for the same period.

The NTPC group’s total installed capacity is 70,824 megawatts (MW). Recently, the company crossed 3 GW of Renewable Energy (RE) capacity with commissioning of first part capacity of 100 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project at Bikaner, Rajasthan on December 20, 2022. It has 36 operational RE projects across 12 States with a cumulative capacity of 3,094 MW.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit