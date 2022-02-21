NTPC pays interim dividend of ₹3,878 crore for FY22 to government

State-run NTPC on Monday said that it has paid an interim dividend of ₹3,878.67 crore for the financial year 2021-22 to the government. The dividend paid was 40 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company. This is the 29th consecutive year that the genco has paid dividend.

The total installed capacity of the company is 67,832.30 MW with 23 coal based, 7 gas based, 1 Hydro, 19 renewable energy projects. Under JV, NTPC has 9 coal based, 4 gas based, 8 hydro and 5 renewable energy projects.

Last week, the company said it has achieved an all-time high generation of 314.89 billion units (BU) up to February 18, surpassing its earlier record of 314 BU achieved for the entire FY21. In FY22 till February 18, 2021, the generation stood at 270 BU, indicating improved performance and increased a demand for power in the current financial year.

NTPC group recorded a gross generation of 87.92 BU in Q3 FY22 and 264.70 BU in nine months (9M) FY22 as against 76.53 BU and 222.41 BU during the previous corresponding periods of last year, respectively.

On a standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for Q3 FY22 was 72.70 BU and in 9M FY22 was 219.26 BU as compared to 65.42 BU and 193.28 BU in the corresponding previous periods, respectively. Coal stations achieved a Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 68.95 per cent as against a national average of 57.02 per cent during the 9M FY22.

NTPC’s board of directors has approved an interim dividend for FY22 at the rate of 40 per cent of paid-up share capital at ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.