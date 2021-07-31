NTPC profit rises 17 per cent to ₹3,443 cr in April-Jun quarter

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
NTPC Ltd on Saturday reported a 27 per cent increase in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 at ₹ 3,145.63 crore (₹ 2,470.16 crore).
However, net profit declined 26 per cent sequentially for the quarter under review as compared to net profit of ₹ 4,649 crore recorded in January-March 2021.
For Q1 FY22, the total income was ₹ 26,802.25 crore, up 11.58 per cent over total income of ₹ 24,021.00 crore recorded in Q1 FY21.
NTPC Board on Saturday gave its nod for fund raising of upto ₹ 18,000 crore via Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs). The NCDs will be raised through private placement in domestic market within the next one year, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges.
Meanwhile, on a standalone basis, the gross generation of NTPC for Q1 FY22 was 71.75 billion units as against 60.19 billion units in the same quarter of the last year. For Q1 FY22, NTPC group has recorded gross generation of 85.81 billion units as against 67.94 billion units during the previous quarter of last year. Also, the coal stations achieved a plant load Factor of 69.68 per cent as against National average of 58.50 per cent with an availability factor of 93.68 per cent.
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
EBITDA missed expectations, but performance is expected to improve going ahead
The Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and have paused at the upper band. Stay alert
Performance depends on successful identification of stage of business cycle and portfolio allocation
At one time the primary producers of the country’s vaccine requirements, the units are in terminal decline.
Ambrose Kooliyath’s permaculture farm on the banks of the Nila River thrives on local resources
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
