NTPC renewable arm to set up India’s first green hydrogen mobility project in Leh

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd on Tuesday signed a MoU with the Union Territory of Ladakh to set up India’s first green hydrogen mobility project in the region, parent firm NTPC Ltd said in a statement.
“The signing of the MoU was also marked with the inauguration of NTPC’s first solar installations in Leh in the form of solar trees and a solar carport,” the statement said.
NTPC has planned to ply five hydrogen buses in its pilot in the region and the company will be setting up a solar plant and a green hydrogen generation unit in Leh towards this end.
NTPC invites bids to buy 10 hydrogen fuel cell buses
Last week, another subsidiary NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd had invited tenders for procurement of five hydrogen fuel cell buses for deployment in Leh, along with another five for Delhi. The bidding closes on July 16.
NTPC Renewable Energy IPO to hit markets in 2022-23
“NTPC has been aggressively pushing for greening its portfolio and the green hydrogen project is another step towards achieving low carbon footprint,” the statement said. “NTPC has also been promoting usage of green hydrogen based solutions in sectors like mobility, energy, chemical, fertilizer, steel, etc.”
NTPC recently revised its target of achieving 60GW renewables capacity by 2032, almost doubling the earlier target.
