NTPC renewable energy arm invites global bids from electrolyser technology providers

NTPC Renewable Energy (NTPC REL) has invited online bids from electrolyser technology providers, with whom the company intends to participate in upcoming tenders on green hydrogen. NTPC REL is the renewable energy arm of NTPC.

“This tender intends to select electrolyser technology provider(s) for a period of two years for polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) technology of 400 megawatts (MW) and non-PEM technology of 600 MW,” the tender document said.

The document further said: “NTPC REL shall enter into an agreement with the selected technology provider(s), who will provide support to the employer for bidding in various tenders related to green hydrogen. Separate contract(s) shall be entered into with the selected technology provider(s) for execution of the work.”

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, packing and forwarding, customs duties, insurance, transportation, storage, installation, testing, commissioning, trial operation and PG test of an electrolyser-based hydrogen generation plant.

NTPC REL said the bidder should be a manufacturer of a bipolar type water electrolyser plant with manufacturing capacity (owned or leased) for PEM technology /Other Bipolar type water electrolyser plants and having a total annual production capacity of at least 50 MW electrolyser plants at the time of techno-commercial bid submission date.

An alternative to this criteria is that the bidder should be a channel partner of the Qualified Bipolar type Water Electrolyser Manufacturer for Hydrogen Generation System (QEM) meeting the requirements stipulated above, and the bidder should have an ongoing collaboration agreement with the QEM with a validity period of at least up to the end of the defect liability period of the contract.

In terms of financial criteria, the average annual turnover of the successful bidder should not be less than $64 million during the preceding three financial years as on the date of techno commercial bid submission, or, the bidder should submit a letter from their bank, confirming the availability of line of credit for $21 million.

“The detailed invitation for bids (IFB) shall be issued on a later date and the bidding documents shall be made available on the ETS Portal subsequently,” NTPC REL said.