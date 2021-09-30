NTPC Renewable Energy signs first green term loan agreement

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has signed its first ‘green term loan’ agreement of ₹500 crore at a competitive rate, with a tenor of 15 years, with Bank of India on September 29.

The loan agreement is for its 470-MW solar projects in Rajasthan and 200-MW solar project in Gujarat.

NTPC REL has a 3,450-MW renewable project portfolio, of which projects of 820 MW are under construction and the rest await execution of power purchase agreements, a Power Ministry release said.