NTPC Renewable Energy signs first green term loan agreement

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 30, 2021

The ₹500-crore deal with Bank of India is for solar projects in Rajasthan and Gujarat

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has signed its first ‘green term loan’ agreement of ₹500 crore at a competitive rate, with a tenor of 15 years, with Bank of India on September 29.

NTPC revises its RE targets to 60 GW by 2030

The loan agreement is for its 470-MW solar projects in Rajasthan and 200-MW solar project in Gujarat.

NTPC REL has a 3,450-MW renewable project portfolio, of which projects of 820 MW are under construction and the rest await execution of power purchase agreements, a Power Ministry release said.

Published on September 30, 2021

