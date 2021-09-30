NTPC Renewable Energy signs first green term loan agreement

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (REL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has signed its first ‘green term loan’ agreement of ₹500 crore at a competitive rate, with a tenor of 15 years, with Bank of India on September 29.
NTPC revises its RE targets to 60 GW by 2030
The loan agreement is for its 470-MW solar projects in Rajasthan and 200-MW solar project in Gujarat.
NTPC REL has a 3,450-MW renewable project portfolio, of which projects of 820 MW are under construction and the rest await execution of power purchase agreements, a Power Ministry release said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...