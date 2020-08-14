NTPC reports ₹2,945-crore net profit in Q1

NTPC Limited has reported a ₹2,948.94-crore consolidated net profit for the first quarter of financial year 2020-2021. This is lower than the ₹3,132.73-crore consolidated net profit reported by the company in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income during the period under review also fell to ₹26,794.68 crore, down from ₹27,353.36 crore in the comparable period of the last fiscal.

NTPC is India's largest power generator with a group installed capacity of 62,110 MW.

The gross generation of NTPC in the first quarter of fiscal 2020-2021 was 60.18 billion units as against 68.49 billion units during the corresponding previous quarter. NTPC coal stations achieved Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 58.22 per cent as against the National Average PLF of 46.70 per cent during the period under review.