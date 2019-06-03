NTPC seeks ISA’s endorsement for developing solar projects

The International Solar Alliance has received a request from NTPC for being endorsed as a roof top solar project developer/consultant in ISA’s member countries. Before formalising this endorsement, the ISA has sought bids under a Swiss Challenge (single bid to offer a cheaper but comparable good or service) method from companies around the world.

In its proposal, NTPC said that it would like to be retainer Project Management Consultant (PMC) of ISA or the host country for utility scale ground-based and/or roof-top mounted solar projects.

“Upon endorsement by ISA, NTPC jointly with ISA, will approach the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of participating countries and can offer consultancy project of not less than 100 kWp capacity at single location on government/public buildings,” the NTPC proposal said.

NTPC has also specified the rates it would be charging for various services. The company said that it has been providing its consultancy services in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka among others.

NTPC has been eyeing nearly 1,000 MW of solar power projects in Africa through the International Solar Alliance. This push for overseas projects is in line with the NTPC’s strategy to gain from the $1-million contribution it made to the ISA fund corpus last year.