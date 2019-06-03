NTPC seeks ISA’s endorsement for developing solar projects

She’s got a brand new bag
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The International Solar Alliance has received a request from NTPC for being endorsed as a roof top solar project developer/consultant in ISA’s member countries. Before formalising this endorsement, the ISA has sought bids under a Swiss Challenge (single bid to offer a cheaper but comparable good or service) method from companies around the world.
In its proposal, NTPC said that it would like to be retainer Project Management Consultant (PMC) of ISA or the host country for utility scale ground-based and/or roof-top mounted solar projects.
“Upon endorsement by ISA, NTPC jointly with ISA, will approach the Ambassadors/High Commissioners of participating countries and can offer consultancy project of not less than 100 kWp capacity at single location on government/public buildings,” the NTPC proposal said.
NTPC has also specified the rates it would be charging for various services. The company said that it has been providing its consultancy services in Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Sri Lanka among others.
NTPC has been eyeing nearly 1,000 MW of solar power projects in Africa through the International Solar Alliance. This push for overseas projects is in line with the NTPC’s strategy to gain from the $1-million contribution it made to the ISA fund corpus last year.
A Dimapur entrepreneur finds an alternative to plastic and generates employment as well
The apple season in Himachal Pradesh spells good earnings for workers from India and Nepal
A four-State study by CRY highlights the underlying causes and suggests some solutions
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
The Sensex and the Nifty remained choppy last week, but key supports provided cushion
Healthy pipeline of projects and sound debt levels are key positives
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...
Please Email the Editor