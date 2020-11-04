NTPC supplies over 3,000 tonne fly ash to Ultratech Cement

Apple’s iPad Air 2020: Best of the lot
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
Power producer NTPC on Wednesday said it has supplied 3,186 metric tonne of dry flash ash from its plant in Mouda, Maharashtra to a unit of Ultratech Cement in Kalburgi, Karnataka.
“In an effort to contribute towards 100 per cent utilisation of fly ash, NTPC Mouda expanded its footsteps towards ash utilisation by sending the by-product to cement manufacturers through railway rakes,” NTPC said in a statement.
The plant transported 3,186 metric tonne (MT) of dry fly ash in 51 BCCW wagons to Rajshree Cement in Kalburgi in Karnataka, it said.
The ash was despatched on November 1.
Earlier, the company transported fly ash to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd’s plant at Nagaon, Assam, ACC plants in Tikaria in Uttar Pradesh, Kymore in Madhya Pradesh and Ropar in Punjab.
In the 2019-20 fiscal, 44.33 MT of fly ash was utilised for various productive purposes. NTPC produces around 65 MT of ash annually, out of which 80 per cent (approximately 52 MT) is fly ash.
About 73 per cent of total ash is being utilised for the production of cement and fly ash bricks, road embankment construction, mine filling, low-lying land development, and ash dyke raising.
This tablet almost beats the iPad Pro and is in a perfect compact size for both work and play
The pros & cons are obvious. Some ‘jugaad’ engineering may help create a safe EV ecosystem
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
The healthy pick-up seen in the recent September quarter should continue
The company’s plans to de-commoditise the business and demand through the Centre’s water and sanitation ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
BL Research BureauThe stock of market behemoth Reliance Industries (RIL) crashed nearly 9 per cent on Monday ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...