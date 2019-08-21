Companies

NTPC surrenders coal block in Odisha

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

It was jointly allotted with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation in 2013.

NTPC has surrendered the Kudanali-Luburi coal block in Odisha allotted to it jointly with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited (JKSPDC) in July 2013.

“The mine was allotted to NTPC for developing 1320 MW Bilhaur thermal power plant at Uttar Pradesh, which is now being developed as a solar plant and Power Purchase Agreement for this has been signed with the State government,” an NTPC statement said.

It had earlier written to the Ministry of Coal to surrender this mine.

NTPC currently has 10 coal blocks, namely Pakri Barwadih, Chatti Bariatu (including Chatti Bariatu-South), Kerandari, Dulanga, Talaipalli, Bhalumuda, Banai, Mandakini-B, Banhardih and Badam Coal block with geological reserves of over 7.3 billion tonnes and potential to produce 113 million tonnes per annum.

