NTPC to be consultant for 300-MW solar power projects in West Africa

NTPC will be the Project Management Consultant (PMC) for the development of about 300 MW solar power projects in Togo.

An official statement said that a letter of engagement for the same was handed here on Tuesday by Togo government’s representatives to NTPC.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh said that RE projects offer cheaper power. “This resource must be harnessed by ISA member countries as RE makes it possible to supply electricity to people living in far flung areas through distributed power supply model,” he said.

ISA members

Togo is a Member of the India and France led International Solar Alliance (ISA) and is the first to avail NTPC’s services.

“NTPC had submitted a proposal to ISA requesting endorsement of ISA to Member Countries to give Project Management Consultancy (PMC) to the member countries for implementation of solar projects. As per NTPC’s proposal, in ISA member countries where solar Projects are implemented through competitive bidding, NTPC may act as a project Management Consultant (PMC),” the statement said.

It added, “NTPC will carry out various activities for selection of Solar Project developers (SPDs) on competitive basis for setting up Projects on ownership basis and enter into Power Purchase Agreement with government-designated entities.”

“The scope of PMC includes presentations to the concerned ministries and other stakeholders in ISA countries for structuring of projects, assistance to bring out enabling policy and regulatory framework for competitive procurement of solar power, bid process management for selection of Project developers on competitive basis, among others,” the statement added.

In February 2019, BusinessLine reported that NTPC is eyeing nearly 1,000 MW of solar power projects in Africa through the ISA. This push for overseas projects is in line with the NTPC’s strategy to gain from the $1-million contribution it made to the ISA fund corpus last year.