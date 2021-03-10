NTPC to commission India’s largest floating solar power plant at Ramagundam by May

NTPC Southern Region, which is in the process of implementing about 450 MW of solar capacity, is all set to commission about 217 MW floating solar capacity, including one of the largest floating solar power plant of 100 MW at Ramagundam by May this year.

“These floating solar projects are coming up at Ramagundam power project (100 MW), which will be single location largest floating solar plant in the country as of now; 92 MW floating unit at Kayamkulam gas plant in Kerala and a 25 MW unit at Simhadri power plant. In addition, we are setting up a 230 MW ground mounted solar power plant in Ettayapuram near Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu by next year,” CV, Anand, Executive Director, NTPC Southern Region said.

Also read: Solar outshines wind power in total capacity

“Typically, each MW works out to about ₹4 crore. In fact, we would have implemented these floating solar projects already but got delayed due to Covid lockdown,” he said.

The 100 MW floating solar PV project at NTPC Ramagundam will be spread over 450 acres water surface area in the reservoir. The ₹430 crore project will be commissioned in May 2021.

NTPC Southern region, which has total installed capacity of about 9,125 MW of NTPC’s total capacity of 64,880 MW (including JVs), is in the process of implementing a 2x800 MW coal fired thermal power project at Ramgundam in Telangana. The phase I unit of 800 MW will be commissioned by January 2022 and the phase II of 800 MW by March 2022, he said.

With regard to phase II expansion of the thermal power plant, he said that the company is yet to finalise plans.

Also read: Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200-crore order to set up 320MW project

Explaining the context in which these floating solar power plants are being set up, he said, that NTPC is utilising the water bodies/ huge reservoirs set up for the power plant to set up these floating solar units. “We had successfully completed pilot projects at Kayamkulam (100 kWh) and Kawas (1 MW) and are now implementing large projects. For a ground mounted plant, we require about 5 acres for one MW,” he said.