NTPC to seek shareholders nod to raise ₹ 15,000 cr via bonds

A run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
State-owned NTPC will seek shareholders’ approval to raise ₹15,000 crore through issuance of bonds or debentures and to raise borrowing limit to ₹2 lakh crore, next month.
The company will seek shareholders’ nod through a special resolution to raise funds up to ₹ 15,000 crore through issue of bonds/debentures on private placement basis in domestic market.
The funds raised will be used for capex, working capital and general corporate purposes, an NTPC notice for AGM said.
In addition to capital expenditure requirement, the company also needs to borrow to meet its working capital requirement which is partly proposed to be met through issuance of non-convertible bonds, it added.
NTPC will also seek shareholders’ approval to increase borrowing limit of the company from ₹1.5 lakh crore to ₹ 2 lakh crore. The next AGM is scheduled for August 21, 2019.
The company said that as per estimates, on the basis of capital outlay envisaged, the proposed debt requirement of both ongoing projects and new projects up to 2022 will be about ₹ 2 lakh crore, which will exceed paid up share capital, free reserves and securities premium of the company.
Vikrant GugnaniFounder and Managing Director, UCareA run & some ‘brain-breather’ activity
World Health Assembly has adopted a key resolution in this regard, a welcome move
Viral hepatitis B and C affect 325 million people worldwide, causing 1.4 million deaths a year, says the ...
An estimated 820 million people did not have enough to eat in 2018, up from 811 million in the previous year, ...
The Centre is pushing ‘zero budget farming’, which has the merit of lowering input costs for farmers. But in ...
The yellow metal can move higher, ahead of the Fed meeting next week
Move to protect local players could adversely impact solar power sector
Big deals and digital growth have lifted the stock. But margin pressure could weigh on the stock
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...