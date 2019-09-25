NTPC to set up 520 MW of hydro projects in Himachal Pradesh

NTPC has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh government to set up two hydro projects totalling 520 MW in the state.

The projects are the 400 MW Seli Hydro-Electric Power (HEP) which is a Run of River Project with pondage scheme and Miyar HEP, a 120 MW Run of river project without pondage scheme.

NTPC has presence in Himachal Pradesh with Koldam Hydro Power Station, the first hydro power project of the company, with an installed capacity of 800 MW. The power station is commercially operational since July 2015 and provides 28 per cent power to Himachal Pradesh.